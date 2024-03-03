Rory McIlroy plays a shot out of the water on the 16th hole during the third round of The Cognizant Classic at PGA National in Florida on Saturday

McIlroy began the third round on Saturday tied with Lowry and and England’s David Skinns, but a 72 dented the Northern Ireland player’s chances.

Lowry and Skinns both shot a five-under-par 66 to hold the joint lead going into Sunday.

McIlroy fell back after opening with eight straight pars and the world number two missed from three feet for par at the ninth.

He then got up and down from greenside bunker to take advantage of the par-five at the 10th.

McIlroy rallied with back-to-back birdies, rolling in from 20 feet at the 12th and pitching to close range at the 13th as he moved back within two of the lead.

However, a dropped shot at the par-three 15th proved costly and the 34-year-old then sent his approach to the par-four next into the water.

An unssuccessful attempt to hack out of the water led McIlroy to take a penalty drop before he pitched to seven feet, two-putting for a triple-bogey seven.

McIlroy’s woes continued when he missed a birdie opportunity at the par-three next and he finished with a birdie at the par-five last to finish six strokes back and tied in 26th.

American Austin Eckroat is alongside Lowry and Skinns on 13-under-par – three clear of the chasing pack.

Former Open champion Lowry is looking for his third PGA Tour victory, while Skinns is yet to finish in the top 10 on the PGA Tour.

Lowry said he enjoys the “tough golf” after rain and wind made conditions difficult.

“I like when everything is on the line a lot out there,” Lowry said.

“I feel like I just know how to play the golf course. I feel like I’ve figured it out.”

Skinns hit five birdies without a blemish while Lowry mixed six birdies with a bogey.