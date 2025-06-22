Rory McIlroy ends Travelers Championship with share of sixth as Tommy Fleetwood suffers last-hole heartbreak

By PA Sport
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 00:26 BST

Masters champion Rory McIlroy’s five-under-par final round left him with a share of sixth place as Tommy Fleetwood suffered a heart-breaking one-shot defeat at the final hole of the Travelers Championship.

Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley denied the Englishman a maiden PGA Tour victory in Connecticut.

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy posted six birdies and a bogey towards his 65.

Fleetwood had been defending a three-shot lead following his flawless 63 on Saturday, sitting at 16 under par ahead of Bradley and Russell Henley.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)placeholder image
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

However, a couple of early bogeys threatened to derail his bid to end his record of the most top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour since 1983 without claiming a title.

The 34-year-old, though, steadied himself around the turn to edge back ahead of Bradley with birdies at the 11th and 13th.

Having found a path on the right of the 15th before going on to save par, Fleetwood looked to be on course once again – only to drop another shot at the 16th.

Fleetwood then came up short of the green with his second shot on the 18th.

Spurred on by a partisan home crowd, Bradley promptly sent his follow-up to within a few feet.

Fleetwood’s birdie attempt fell short just behind Bradley’s marker, with the Englishman then missing his par putt, having to settle for a bogey and a two-over final round.

The American – who could yet qualify as a playing captain at Bethpage Black in September – then nervelessly rolled in a birdie to finish at 15 under, sparking wild celebrations around the 18th green.

“I feel like from where I was, I should at least be in a play-off,” Fleetwood said. “I didn’t really feel like I hit that many bad shots execution-wise, just sort of a couple of bad decisions and didn’t clean ’em up, which is pretty poor and things that I have to work on.”

Fleetwood added: “I haven’t been in this situation for a while. When it sort of calms down – I am upset now, I am angry – but when it calms down, I will look at the things that I did well and look at the things that I can learn from.

“I did plenty of things well enough this week to win, but I didn’t do that and it hurts.”

Henley chipped in from the edge of the green on the 18th to secure a tie for second with Fleetwood at 14 under.

Harris English and Australian Jason Day finished at 13 under in a tie for fourth.

World number one Scottie Scheffler matched McIlroy’s score.

Newly-crowned US Open champion JJ Spaun had the best round of the day, starting off at the 10th, as he carded a seven-under 63 to climb up into the top 15.

Viktor Hovland had earlier withdrawn on the third hole of his final round because of a neck injury.

