McIlroy had shared the lead with Brian Harman after a flawless first-round 65 at Olympia Fields but his level-par 70 on Friday left him five shots back.

Homa had 10 birdies and two bogeys in a stunning course-record 62 and holds a two-shot lead over fellow American Chris Kirk heading into the weekend.

McIlroy birdied the third and parred the next 11 holes before coming unstuck on the par-five 15th when he drove into the trees on his way to a bogey.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts to his putt on the 13th green during the second round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old told Sky Sports: “(My round was) pretty mediocre. One birdie, one bogey. Gave myself tons of chances.

“I felt like I hit good putts, just hit a lot of edges and the ball just sort of slid by.

“I don’t feel like I played too different to how I played yesterday, I just got a bit more out of my round yesterday.”

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick is a further shot off the pace in a tie for third with Harman after a bogey on the 18th saw him post a three-under 67.

Justin Rose had eight birdies and three bogeys in his second-round 65 to join McIlroy and American trio Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler and Harris English on five-under par for the tournament.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay is a further shot back on after a second successive 68 while fellow American Xander Schauffele joined him on four under after birdying five of his last 10 holes to sign for a 65.