Rory McIlroy falls back as brilliant Max Homa takes BMW Championship lead

Rory McIlroy slipped off the pace at the BMW Championship as American Max Homa took charge in Chicago.
By PA Sport
Published 19th Aug 2023, 00:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 00:29 BST

McIlroy had shared the lead with Brian Harman after a flawless first-round 65 at Olympia Fields but his level-par 70 on Friday left him five shots back.

Homa had 10 birdies and two bogeys in a stunning course-record 62 and holds a two-shot lead over fellow American Chris Kirk heading into the weekend.

McIlroy birdied the third and parred the next 11 holes before coming unstuck on the par-five 15th when he drove into the trees on his way to a bogey.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts to his putt on the 13th green during the second round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts to his putt on the 13th green during the second round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts to his putt on the 13th green during the second round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The 34-year-old told Sky Sports: “(My round was) pretty mediocre. One birdie, one bogey. Gave myself tons of chances.

“I felt like I hit good putts, just hit a lot of edges and the ball just sort of slid by.

“I don’t feel like I played too different to how I played yesterday, I just got a bit more out of my round yesterday.”

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick is a further shot off the pace in a tie for third with Harman after a bogey on the 18th saw him post a three-under 67.

Justin Rose had eight birdies and three bogeys in his second-round 65 to join McIlroy and American trio Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler and Harris English on five-under par for the tournament.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay is a further shot back on after a second successive 68 while fellow American Xander Schauffele joined him on four under after birdying five of his last 10 holes to sign for a 65.

World number five Viktor Hovland is in a large group on three under but world number three Jon Rahm struggled with a four-over 74 which left him two over for the FedEx Cup play-off event.

