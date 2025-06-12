Rory McIlroy’s early good work at the US Open was undone by a series of dropped shots at Oakmont on the back nine as he shot a 74 to leave him on four over.

The Northern Ireland star had made an encouraging start to the opening round in Pennsylvania after starting on the 10th hole.

McIlroy, seeking a second major title this year after completing a career Grand Slam with a long-awaited Masters triumph in April, sunk a 27-foot putt to birdie the 11th.

The 36-year-old then birdied the par-five 13th, helped by a monster 392-yard drive, as he took an early share of the lead.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy shot a 74 in the US Open at Oakmont to finish on four-under after the opening round. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

McIlroy made the turn at two under after missing birdie chances at holes 16 and 18, but a damaging six over score on the back nine has dented his US Open prospects.

He made an excellent six at the fourth after rolling in a 30-footer for what proved to be an exceptional bogey in the end after it appeared as though he was destined for much worse.

However, McIlroy suffered successive bogeys at the sixth and seventh as his round began to unravel, with a double bogey at the par-three eight dropping him back four-over.

Speaking before the first round, McIlroy admitted he was wary of the formidable challenge posed by the Oakmont course.

“Look, you hit the ball in the rough and you're not going to have any control of your ball going into the green, especially these greens that are pitched away from you,” he said.

“You have to be able to spin the ball going into these greens if you want it to finish anywhere close to where you want it to.

“Saying that, the last two champions here did lead the field in driving distance. I watched quite a lot of 2016 over the weekend and just tried to get a feel for how the leaders played this golf course and what they did that I certainly didn't do over the first two days.

“So I think there's different styles of games that can win here, but I certainly think that distance is never a disadvantage, and especially on this golf course. But you want to combine distance with accuracy this week.”