LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 18: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks from the fifth tee during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy was keen to focus on the positives in his game after the end of a turbulent week in the US PGA Championship.

McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife Erica on the eve of the event at Valhalla, where he won the last of his four majors to date in 2014.

The world number two put his personal turmoil to one side to card a superb opening 66, but could only manage a 71 on Friday before adding rounds of 68 and 67 over the weekend to finish 12 under par.

“Obviously started the week well and then I’ve obviously played decent over the weekend,” said McIlroy, who agreed to answer two questions from a reporter with RTE after his round.

“That six-hole stretch on the back nine yesterday, not being able to hole any putts, I’ll probably rue that. Then the 71 on Friday, as well, was obviously not what I was looking for. Obviously put myself too far back.

“Overall playing solid, game is in good shape and I’ve got a week off and then another busy stretch coming up.”

Asked about the state of his game following back-to-back wins before the US PGA, McIlroy added: “Yeah, I’m feeling good about that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been on a big stretch of golf here. I think this was my sixth event in seven weeks. I’ve got a week off and then I’m playing another four in a row.