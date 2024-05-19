Rory McIlroy feeling good about his form after 12-under finish at US PGA
McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife Erica on the eve of the event at Valhalla, where he won the last of his four majors to date in 2014.
The world number two put his personal turmoil to one side to card a superb opening 66, but could only manage a 71 on Friday before adding rounds of 68 and 67 over the weekend to finish 12 under par.
“Obviously started the week well and then I’ve obviously played decent over the weekend,” said McIlroy, who agreed to answer two questions from a reporter with RTE after his round.
“That six-hole stretch on the back nine yesterday, not being able to hole any putts, I’ll probably rue that. Then the 71 on Friday, as well, was obviously not what I was looking for. Obviously put myself too far back.
“Overall playing solid, game is in good shape and I’ve got a week off and then another busy stretch coming up.”
Asked about the state of his game following back-to-back wins before the US PGA, McIlroy added: “Yeah, I’m feeling good about that.
“I’ve been on a big stretch of golf here. I think this was my sixth event in seven weeks. I’ve got a week off and then I’m playing another four in a row.
“I’m feeling good about my game. I feel like things are sort of clicking more, especially after the win in New Orleans. Obviously played well last week in Charlotte. Have a week here to sort of reset and try to get going again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.