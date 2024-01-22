​Rory McIlroy’s positive start to 2024 will give him renewed optimism he can break his nine-year major drought - with the chance to complete a career Grand Slam first up at the Masters in April.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy sharing a joke with parents Rosie and Gerry as they pose with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic trophy following yesterday's title-winning final round at Emirates Golf Club. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Yesterday’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic trophy triumph – for a record-breaking fourth time – marked a first win of the season.

It followed up his runner-up placing at the Dubai Invitational, offering increased optimism over a big year for the Northern Ireland ace who won his fourth and most recent major at the 2014 PGA Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Augusta is still a long way away in golfing terms,” said McIlroy yesterday in response to questions over his challenge for that elusive Masters honour. “A lot can change in two and a half months.

“But it’s always nice to feel like you’re playing well going into it.

“I’ve still got some big events to come but until that first or second week in April at least a part of my mind is going to be towards getting myself absolutely ready for there.”

Following his placings of second and first, McIlroy next lines out on the PGA Tour at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from February 1-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is expected to feature across three Signature Events on the PGA Tour programme - the Genesis Invitational (February 15-18), the Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 7-10) and The Players (March 14-17).

McIlroy, ranked world’s number two, will go into April’s Masters as a favourite.

"Getting a win early in the year is always important," McIlroy said on Sky Sports. "I think it really can sort of act as a nice springboard into the rest of the year.

"I knew my game was in good shape, and I think getting the win just sort of validates that you're on the right path and you're doing the right things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Look, I feel good about everything I've done over the past couple of weeks, and it's been a great start to the year and I want to kick on from here.