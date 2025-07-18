Rory McIlroy feels 'support of a nation behind me' in quest to claim Open Championship glory on home soil at Royal Portrush

Rory Mcllroy admits he can feel the “support of a nation behind me” driving his bid to claim Open Championship glory on home soil after moving to three-under par following Friday’s positive performance.

McIlroy has banished his Royal Portrush demons of 2019, successfully making the cut this time around after carding four birdies during a second round two-under 69 which has kept him in title contention.

The 36-year-old, who returned to Northern Ireland for the first time since completing a career Grand Slam, has been the star attraction on the north coast this week, and in stark contrast to six years ago, McIlroy has embraced the role of home hero.

Alongside the 2019 heartbreak when McIlroy crashed out of The Open following an opening round eight-over par, he has also enjoyed special moments on the Dunluce links, setting the course record almost 20 years ago to the day aged 16.

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 18: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland acknowledges the crowd on the second green during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Winning a first major crown in Northern Ireland would likely rank as McIlroy’s greatest professional achievement, and the world number two can feel the local crowd willing him on.

"I feel like I let myself down more than I let the fans down, but I definitely felt like it was a hard pill to swallow,” reflected McIlroy on 2019. “At the same time, I left myself too much to do.

“Then this time, I've just gotten better. I know what I need to do to get the best out of myself in an environment like that.

"I've been somewhat close to my best over the first two days in little bits here and there. I'm going to need to have it all under control and have it sort of all firing over the weekend to make a run.

“It's incredible to play in front of these fans. I was saying to Tim Barter on Sky Sports, it was 20 years ago that I played the North of Ireland here, and never in my wildest dreams did I think that I'd be coming back as a Grand Slam champion with the support of a nation behind me trying to win an Open Championship.