DeChambeau posted an opening 66 that gave him a one-shot lead over world number two Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners.

McIlroy fought back from three over par after nine holes to return a 71, while Masters champion and world number one Jon Rahm surprisingly slumped to a six-over-par 76.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a delay of almost two hours due to overnight frost, Oak Hill member McIlroy had started from the 10th hole with five straight pars before badly mishitting his tee shot on the 15th to find a bunker 30 yards short of the pin.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club

McIlroy hit a good bunker shot to nine feet but was unable to convert the par putt and also failed to get up and down from sand on the 17th, before taking a swipe at the tee marker on the 18th following an errant drive.

The four-time major winner looked certain to drop another shot after firing his third to the second over the green, but holed from 35 feet up a steep slope for an unlikely par and then hit a brilliant tee shot to two feet on the next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was massive," McIlroy said. "I was sort of just hoping to get down in two and make bogey and go to the third hole at four over par.

"When you walk off the green three over and then you hit a tee shot like that, all of a sudden the pendulum swings or momentum goes the other way and you feel like you're right back in the tournament.

"Depending on what happens over the next three days and what I go on to do, I may look back at that shot as being the sort of turning point of the week."

McIlroy reduced the 617-yard fourth hole to a drive and long iron to set up his second birdie of the day and although he three-putted the next, a birdie on the eighth helped complete a battling round despite being under the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm fighting something," McIlroy confirmed. "I thought I got a great night's sleep last night and I looked at my Whoop (personal fitness monitor) and I was 22 per cent recovery, and my skin temperature was 3.5 degrees higher than what it's been.

"But I actually feel better today than I felt yesterday, so plenty of water and a bit of rest, I'll be fine.”

Viktor Hovland, Ryan Fox and Keegan Bradley were each two under par.

Rahm had started his day with a birdie on the 10th, his opening hole, but dropped five shots in six holes around the turn and also made a double bogey on the seventh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously the first six holes of the day I played really good," Rahm said. "Put myself in a good spot and after that I found myself battling. Couldn't find the fairway and the fairways that I missed cost me bogeys."

Play had been scheduled to get under way at 7am local time (1200 BST), but predictions of cold conditions overnight proved accurate and led to tee times being delayed by an hour and 50 minutes.