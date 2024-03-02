Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Northern Irishman sits tied sixth and three shots off the 11-under lead held by America’s Bud Cauley.

McIlroy enjoyed a birdie finish – his sixth of the outing towards a repeat final tally 67 posted over the opening round.

Starting the second day behind joint leaders Chad Ramey of USA and South Korea’s SH Kim, McIlroy suffered a bogey setback.

However, back-to-back birdies across two and three offered a boost and he managed to match that trick over the 15th and 16th holes.

A birdie also arrived on the 10th – with McIlroy following up that initial bogey blow with another on the 12th.

"I didn't get off to the greatest of starts...but after that I made a good bounce back with birdies on two and three and then it was pretty similar to yesterday,” said McIlroy on the PGA Tour website post-round interview. "Bunch of pars in a row and then I had a good finish.

"I hit a really good shot on the 15, it was nice to see a putt go in finally there, the same thing on 16 and then birdie on the last as well.

"It's one of these courses where you've just got to stay super patient...knowing that the scoring's good.

"People aren't going to get away from you here but, at the same time, there's still opportunities to make birdies.

"I thought I did a good job today of staying patient until the end and that patience was rewarded.”

He described the 17th as “the tough hole of the Bear Trap”, in reference to the term covering holes 15, 16 and 17 around the Florida course.

"I'd say 15 and 16 weren't playing too tough today...15 with the pin on the left and the wind off the right, there's probably very few balls that went into the water on 15,” he said. "So it was nice to just send one out there and let it drift left with the wind.

"Sixteen was downwind so I only had a wedge in there.

"But 17 was the tough hole of the Bear Trap today...it was only 140 yards but I think anything within 30 feet was a really, really good shot.

"Seventeen was tough and, thankfully, got through there unscathed and a nice birdie at the last."

Another Northern Ireland golfer aiming for success is Tom McKibbin.