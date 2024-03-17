Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan revealed earlier this week that he had met with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan in January and the Tour’s six player-directors are now about to follow suit.

“I think it should have happened months ago, so I am glad that it’s happening,” McIlroy said after a final round of 72 in the Players Championship.

“Hopefully that progresses conversations and gets us closer to a solution.”

Asked what he hopes the players take away from the meeting with Al-Rumayyan, McIlroy added: “That fundamentally he wants to do the right thing.

“I think I’ve said this before, I have spent time with Yasir and the people that have represented him in LIV I think have done him a disservice, so [Greg] Norman and those guys.

“I actually think there’s a really big disconnect between PIF and LIV. I think you got PIF over here and LIV are sort of over here doing their own thing. So the closer that we can get to Yasir, PIF and hopefully finalise that investment, I think that will be a really good thing.

“They’re a sovereign wealth fund. They want to park money for decades and not worry about it.

“They want to invest in smart and secure businesses, and the PGA Tour is definitely one of those, especially if they’re looking to invest in sport in some way.

“But, again, it’s going to require patience. People have contracts at LIV up until 2028, 2029.

“I don’t know if they’re going to see that all the way out, but I definitely see LIV playing in its current form for the next couple years anyway while everything gets figured out.

“I don’t think this is an overnight solution, but if we can get the investment in, then at least we can start working towards a compromise where we’re not going to make everyone happy, but at least make everyone understand why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

Scottie Scheffler overturned a five-shot deficit to become the first player to successfully defend the Players Championship in the tournament’s 50-year history.

Scheffler carded an eagle and six birdies in a flawless closing 64 at Sawgrass to finish 20 under par, a shot ahead of US Open champion Wyndham Clark, Open champion Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele.

Clark birdied the 16th and 17th to keep his hopes alive but agonisingly lipped out for another birdie on the last to force a play-off.

Overnight leader Schauffele paid the price for dropped shots on the 14th and 15th and also missed from seven feet for birdie on the treacherous 17th.

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy made a tournament record 26 birdies during the week, but also recorded 11 bogeys and three double bogeys to finish nine under.

“I did the same thing at the back end of 2020 I remember, I was making a ton of birdies and making a ton of mistakes as well,” McIlroy said.

“It’s not all bad. It could be a lot worse, I guess. If these are the worst finishes that I’m going to have, I feel like that’s my floor and I haven’t quite got to the golf that I’ve wanted to play to get to my ceiling.