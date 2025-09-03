Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy during a practice round prior to the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on Wednesday. (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy believes Europe's Ryder Cup team should follow Grand Slam record holder Novak Djokovic's example when it comes to dealing with American hostility in New York later this month.

The Serbian, a keen golfer himself, delivered a pep talk to the team prior to their resounding victory in Rome two years ago and last week McIlroy was pictured courtside watching him at the US Open just hours after finishing the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

McIlroy, at the K Club near Dublin for this week's Irish Open, tuned in on Tuesday night to see Djokovic beat home favourite Taylor Fritz in the quarter-final and believes he picked up a few tips ahead of the trip to a boisterous Bethpage.

"It was a very pro-American crowd. He's been the best at handling that," said the world number two, who won his only Irish Open title nine years ago on this course and tees off this morning at 8am.

"He's had to deal with it his whole life, whether it's playing against an American in New York or playing against Roger (Federer) or Rafa (Nadal). He came and spoke to us a little bit about that stuff last time in Rome, so maybe (it's about) taking a leaf out of his book and channelling that energy the right way.

"All we can do is control our reaction and our emotions to it. I think the less we play into it, the better it is for us."

After Luke Donald made his six captain's picks on Monday, meaning an unprecedented 11 of the 12 victorious in Rome will head to the States, McIlroy said it was the "right 12 players".

And following a landmark year personally when he completed the career Grand Slam by winning the Masters, he is looking to surpass his own expectations.

"Obviously I'd love to win this week, I'd love to win next week at Wentworth (the BMW Championship)," added the Northern Irishman, who has signed up to captain a four-man team against world number one Scottie Scheffler in the Golf Channel Games in December at Trump National Golf Club in Florida .