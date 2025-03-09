Rory McIlroy hits driver on the 12th tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy endured a frustrating end to his third round by bogeying three out of his last four holes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

After sitting one-under par for his round, McIlroy carded bogeys at 15, 17 and 18 to finish with a 73.

It now means the Northern Irishman is on three under par for the tournament, seven shots behind two-time major champion Collin Morikawa.

Morikawa missed the cut on his last two starts at Bay Hill, but believes he has “more control” over his game as he bids to claim a seventh PGA Tour title.

“You have to hit good shots out here,” Morikawa said. “It can kind of get you from any direction, but I felt like I’ve had control the first three days and just got to keep sticking to that game plan for tomorrow.”

Told by CBS interviewer Cara Banks that it has been more than 500 days since his last victory, Morikawa joked: “Thank you for putting that in exact days – I hope you have the hours and minutes!

“I’ve said it since day one, stick to my game plan.

“I know how to win out here, I’ve done it before but honestly tomorrow, for 18 holes I just have to put it out there every single shot, not get ahead of myself, not think about the past and just be in control of who I am.”

American Russell Henley is one shot behind on nine under after matching Morikawa's 69.

Canada’s Corey Conners lies two shots off the lead following a 69, with former world number one Jason Day another stroke back after completing his own 69 with three straight birdies.

Halfway leader Shane Lowry began the day with a two-shot advantage, but struggled to an error-strewn 76 at Bay Hill which left him at four under par.

The former Open champion bogeyed the first two holes and although he bounced back with birdies on the sixth and seventh, double bogeys on the 11th and 13th left him with a mountain to climb on Sunday.

World number one Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose are on two under following matching rounds of 71.