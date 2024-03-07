Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The four-time major champion was an outspoken critic of the Greg Norman-helmed league but had softened his stance in recent interviews.

However, in a huge boost for the PGA Tour, the world number two has categorically stated he has no desire to follow in the footsteps of several of the sport’s leading stars by making the switch to LIV Golf.

McIlroy – in action in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill this week – said he places too much importance on the history and prestige of the PGA Tour, which has been steadily built since its formation more than a century ago.

Rory McIlroy reacts after making a putt on the second hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida

In an interview with ESPN on Thursday, the Northern Ireland man said: “It’s not for me, I am too much of a traditionalist.

“I love winning golf tournaments and looking at the trophy and seeing Sam Sneyd won this trophy, or Ben Hogan, or Gene Sarazen, or Jack Nicklaus, or Gary Player, or Tiger Woods, or Nick Faldo, or whoever it is.

“The people that came before me. That to me is a big deal in our game.

“If we were to all put our heads together and be like ‘okay, what can we do to all come back together and move forward and be a little bit more cohesive’, then I’d be for that.”

McIlroy had fuelled speculation that he could be poised to join LIV Golf following a press conference at the Cognizant Classic in Florida last week, when he responded to comments made by former agent Chubby Chandler, who suggested the 34-year-old could be tempted away.

Speaking at PGA National, McIlroy said: “You never know, he might know a few things.”

Pressed on Chandler’s claim there was a “strong possibility” that he could make a mega-money move to LIV, McIlroy added: “Maybe somewhere in the middle. Who knows.”