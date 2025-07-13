​Rory McIlroy heading to The Open Championship with 'renewed enthusiasm and excitement' after Scottish Open second

​Rory McIlroy admits he’s heading to this week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush with “renewed enthusiasm and excitement” after rediscovering top form at the Scottish Open.

​Since becoming only the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam following Masters glory in April, McIlroy has spoken openly about his motivational struggles having reached the sport’s summit after waiting 11 years for a fifth major title.

The 36-year-old finished T47th at the PGA Championship and missed the cut at the Canadian Open, but has shown signs of being back to his best in recent weeks.

McIlroy returned to action at the Scottish Open for the first time since last month’s Travelers Championship – where he ended up T6th – and ultimately finished tied-second, two shots behind winner Chris Gotterup.

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after thinking his got a hole-in-one on the 12th hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

He responded from a bogey at the par-five third in fine style, picking up birdies at three of his next five holes to stay in title contention at The Renaissance Club, and despite missing out on the title, McIlroy is in a positive place.

"I've had a great season,” he reflected. “I won at Pebble, I won The PLAYERS.

"I said this, when you do something that you've been dreaming your whole life to do, it was a huge moment in my life, my career.

"I think I just needed that little bit of time, and to be back here for last couple weeks, and feel like I could actually digest all of it.

"I feel like I came to this tournament with renewed enthusiasm and excitement for the rest of the year.”

McIlroy feels his game is tracking in the right direction ahead of his bid to win a second Open Championship crown.

The world number two is returning to a familiar course – he broke the record at Royal Portrush aged 16 in 2005, and caddy Harry Diamond was sent on a scouting mission last week.

"I think I'm pretty close to being back to the level I was at going into The Masters,” he added. “I think I've had a little bit of a lull, which I feel is understandable...I'm just getting back to the level that I know that I can play at.