Rory McIlroy highlights hope for Abu Dhabi success
A return to Yas Links has been planned by the Northern Ireland ace from November 7-10 in pursuit of a sixth time at the top of the Race to Dubai rankings.
The current rankings leader has already booked his place in the penultimate event on the 2024 Race to Dubai thanks to his victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic - the first Rolex Series Event of the season - a runner-up finish at the Dubai Invitational and performances across the first three majors of the season.
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the first test of the DP World Tour Play-offs, a new two-event series also incorporating the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, where the Race to Dubai champion will be crowned. The top 70 available players at the conclusion of the ‘Back 9’ events will gather in Abu Dhabi as the new-look season comes to a close.
The reigning European number one is looking to equal Seve Ballesteros’s six Harry Vardon Trophies, just two short of Colin Montgomerie’s record eight season-long titles.
“It’s no secret that I love playing golf in the Middle East and having the opportunity to play in these two events back-to-back will be a great way to end the season,” said McIlroy. “I’d love to lift the trophy in Abu Dhabi and have the chance to top the Race to Dubai Rankings again.”He is next out at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 11-14).