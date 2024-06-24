Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

​Rory McIlroy has flagged up his bid for glory in November’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

A return to Yas Links has been planned by the Northern Ireland ace from November 7-10 in pursuit of a sixth time at the top of the Race to Dubai rankings.

The current rankings leader has already booked his place in the penultimate event on the 2024 Race to Dubai thanks to his victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic - the first Rolex Series Event of the season - a runner-up finish at the Dubai Invitational and performances across the first three majors of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the first test of the DP World Tour Play-offs, a new two-event series also incorporating the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, where the Race to Dubai champion will be crowned. The top 70 available players at the conclusion of the ‘Back 9’ events will gather in Abu Dhabi as the new-look season comes to a close.

The reigning European number one is looking to equal Seve Ballesteros’s six Harry Vardon Trophies, just two short of Colin Montgomerie’s record eight season-long titles.