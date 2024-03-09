Rory McIlroy highlights putting gains after Arnold Palmer Invitational second round

​Rory McIlroy sits six shots off top spot in the Arnold Palmer Invitational following a second-round 70 around Bay Hill.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 9th Mar 2024, 00:23 GMT
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

McIlroy trails a string of six players sharing seven-under scorecards at the head of the field as a result of a mixed bag including six birdies and four bogeys.

It served as a follow-up to Thursday’s opening​ 73, after which McIlroy signed off then spent around an hour working on his putting with Brad Faxon.

Faxon is an eight-time Tour winner, current NBC Sports analyst and occasional putting instructor.

And McIlroy was happy to highlight immediate gains across yesterday’s round as he didn’t miss a single putt from inside 10 feet.

“It felt much better today...ball-striking-wise, I feel really good,” McIlroy told the PGA Tour website. “Thankfully that’s no issue. It’s just about making a few more putts.”

