Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

McIlroy trails a string of six players sharing seven-under scorecards at the head of the field as a result of a mixed bag including six birdies and four bogeys.

It served as a follow-up to Thursday’s opening​ 73, after which McIlroy signed off then spent around an hour working on his putting with Brad Faxon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faxon is an eight-time Tour winner, current NBC Sports analyst and occasional putting instructor.

And McIlroy was happy to highlight immediate gains across yesterday’s round as he didn’t miss a single putt from inside 10 feet.