Rory McIlroy highlights putting gains after Arnold Palmer Invitational second round
McIlroy trails a string of six players sharing seven-under scorecards at the head of the field as a result of a mixed bag including six birdies and four bogeys.
It served as a follow-up to Thursday’s opening 73, after which McIlroy signed off then spent around an hour working on his putting with Brad Faxon.
Faxon is an eight-time Tour winner, current NBC Sports analyst and occasional putting instructor.
And McIlroy was happy to highlight immediate gains across yesterday’s round as he didn’t miss a single putt from inside 10 feet.
“It felt much better today...ball-striking-wise, I feel really good,” McIlroy told the PGA Tour website. “Thankfully that’s no issue. It’s just about making a few more putts.”