Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

The Northern Ireland ace opened the closing day 10 shots off top spot as Akshay Bhatia attempted to maintain his form and secure silverware.

McIlroy finished with a 66 on Sunday to follow up rounds of 69, 70 and 72 and sit behind the battle for top spot between Americans Bhatia and Denny McCarthy on 11 under overall.

McIlroy posted birdies over the second and third holes after opening up yesterday with a par. A front-nine birdie highlight also arrived on the eighth alongside a bogey-free start to the final day.

Back-to-back birdies kicked off the back-nine stretch ahead of a string of pars. McIlroy’s final hole of the tournament logged another birdie.

Bhatia came through a dramatic play-off to take his second PGA Tour win and book his ticket for next week’s Masters.

McCarthy birded eight of the last nine holes, finishing with seven straight, to force Bhatia into a play-off, only to pitch his second shot into the water short of the green.

There was a further twist as Bhatia took time out to get his shoulder taped up, having apparently injured it celebrating the birdie putt on the 18th that kept him alive, but after McCarthy’s mistake he had the cushion he needed.

McCarthy had started the day four shots back but put in a masterful putting display in a round of 63, and his total of 92 putts across the four rounds matched a PGA Tour record.

But Bhatia kept his cool and took his rewards, his second PGA Tour win after the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California last season.

“I just stuck to my game plan, played great today and got the goal I had in mind,” he said on Sky Sports. “Denny played unbelievable, you’ve got to give him credit and when you see him get hot it’s scary.

“I had a six-shot lead going into the back nine and all of a sudden we’re tied. What a crazy day.

“This shoulder, I’ve had some issues with it and when I made that putt I raised my arm and it came out of the socket and went back in. Thankfully I got it taped up.”