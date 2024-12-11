Rory McIlroy admits winning a fifth Association of Golf Writers (AGW) ‘Golfer of the Year’ award after his “year of ups and downs” is an honour – but the Northern Ireland ace missed out on further personal success as Scottie Scheffler was named PGA Tour Player of the Year for 2024.

McIlroy endured a campaign of highs and lows with four title triumphs and a sixth Race to Dubai crown coupled by narrow misses at the US Open, Olympics and Irish Open.

The 35-year-old picked up victories at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry, Wells Fargo Championship and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

“I am honoured to have been named the AGW’s Golfer of the Year for the fifth time,” said McIlroy according to Irish Golfer. “2024 was a year of ups and downs, but finishing the season with a win at the DP World Tour Championship and claiming my sixth Race to Dubai title is an achievement I am very proud of.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks across the 17th hole on day four of the DP World Tour Championship 2024 at Jumeirah Golf Estates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

“To match Seve Ballesteros’ haul of European titles is a milestone I will always cherish. I want to thank the AGW for their support and commitment to the great game of golf.”

McIlroy missed out on celebrating further personal glory with world number one Scheffler taking home his third consecutive PGA Tour Player of the Year award – the first player since Tiger Woods (2005-2007) to achieve that feat – after a stellar campaign.

Scheffler won seven PGA Tour titles on his way to FedExCup victory, including The Masters for a second time, and also celebrated Olympic gold in Paris – results which ensured he sealed 91% of votes from members and picked up a whopping $62million in prize money.

He comfortably seen off competition from fellow American star Xander Schauffele, who won two majors in 2024 at the PGA Championship and Open Championship, and McIlroy.

Scheffler now joins Woods and McIlroy as the only players to win three Player of the Year titles, an accolade which is known as the Jack Nicklaus Trophy.

"There's really only one Tiger," he said. "I'm trying to get the best out of myself and that's really all I'm focused on.

"I'm not chasing records or chasing history or anything like that, I'm just trying to day in and day out continue to improve a little bit, just go out there and compete, have fun."

PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, added: "On behalf of the PGA Tour, congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on a truly historic season, capped off with his first FedExCup title and today a third consecutive Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA Tour Player of the Year.

"Scottie took on challenges from the best players in the world on the biggest stages all season, and being honoured as PGA Tour Player of the Year is the ultimate sign of respect from his peers."