Rory McIlroy hopes his made-for-TV match against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will prove a "sign of things to come" as talks to end golf's civil war continue.

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) - which bankrolls LIV Golf - have been attempting to negotiate a deal since announcing a shock "framework agreement" in June last year.

Progress has been slow but talks resumed in New York on Tuesday and were scheduled to last for several days, timing which has drawn criticism from the "9/11 Justice" group.

The group of 9/11 survivors, first responders and family members of those killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 have accused the Saudi Arabian government of "playing a role in the horrific attacks".

Rory McIlroy during a press conference ahead of the Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down

"As has been confirmed in the last few weeks by CBS reporting, the Saudi Arabian government played a role in the horrific attacks of 9/11," 9/11 Justice president Brett Eagleson said in a statement to ESPN .

"It is disgusting, unacceptable, and incredibly painful that the (PGA) Tour and (Tiger) Woods would do this, especially now."

Speaking ahead the Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down, McIlroy said: "It's certainly peculiar timing. I don't know much about the talks that are going on, it's not something I'm a part of.

"I think we're all trying to look for a solution to all this and try to move forward so we'll see."

Asked if partnering world number one Scottie Scheffler against Koepka and DeChambeau was meant to send a message to those negotiating a deal, McIlroy said: "I wouldn't say it's meant to send a message, I think it's more that we wanted to do something that I guess all fans could get excited about.

"It's a way to show golf fans and the world this is what could happen, or these are the possibilities going forward.

"I've been saying this for a long time, I think golf and golf fans deserve to see us together more than just four times a year. That's what we've tried to do.

