Rory McIlroy in confident mood after battling second round at Augusta National

As a gusting wind made scoring conditions difficult, McIlroy carded a second-consecutive 73 for a halfway total of two over par, three shots behind clubhouse leaders Charl Schwartzel and Sungjae Im.

“I’m in a decent position,” McIlroy said. “I’d like to be a couple of shots better at least, but I’m still right there. You go out tomorrow and you play a decent front nine and all of a sudden you’re right in the thick of things.

“I do enjoy the challenge. Yeah, this is what major championship golf is all about. It’s not easy and it’s not supposed to be easy. I think the conditions look pretty similar tomorrow as well, so looking forward to that.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory McIlroy chips to the second green during the second round at the Masters. Pic by PA.

McIlroy’s challenge looked to be unravelling when he bogeyed the 10th and ran up a double bogey six on the 11th, hardly ideal preparation with the treacherous par-three 12th next up.

“Yeah, that was a soft couple of holes there on 10 and 11, giving away three shots,” McIlroy added. “And in front of us Jordan (Spieth) hit two in the water, so that wasn’t a great visual either,” McIlroy added.

“Then Brooks (Koepka) hit first in our group and hit it straight over the green as the wind died. It’s just so up and down.