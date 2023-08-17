​McIlroy and England’s Tommy Fleetwood went agonisingly close in the FedEx St Jude Championship on Sunday, when they had to settle for equal-third on 14 under par.

Lucas Glover eclipsed Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to secure a dramatic victory in Memphis for his second straight PGA Tour victory.

Cantlay is bidding to claim a rare hat-trick of victories in the BMW Championship this week.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 17th tee during a practice round prior to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club at Olympia Fields, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The last player to win the same event three years in succession was Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic (2009-11), while Tiger Woods did it at five different events and won two of them four years in succession.

However, he faces formidable opposition, with McIlroy, John Rahm and Scottie Scheffler all ahead of him in the betting.

Cantlay’s task is made harder by the fact that each win would be at a different course, with his 2021 victory coming at Caves Valley and his title defence taking place at Wilmington Country Club.

This year the tournament returns to Olympia Fields in the suburbs of Chicago, where Rahm holed from 65 feet for birdie to beat Dustin Johnson on the first hole of a play-off in 2020.

“I dealt with it last year okay,” Cantlay said of the change of venue. “I like the golf course up here.

“I like all the bentgrass golf courses, very traditional back-to-front greens. I think this golf course this week is excellent.

“I don’t worry too much about being the defending champion or anything like that, just go out and do my best, fortunately this week on a golf course I really enjoy.

“You have to basically be on top of every part of your game, drive the ball in the fairway. It’s a difficult golf course if I remember right. Winning score was barely under par.

“Might be a little lower this year with the weather, but in general, a great golf course, and one that I really like.”