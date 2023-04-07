News you can trust since 1737
Rory McIlroy insists gap not ‘insurmountable’ after slow start to Masters

Rory McIlroy insisted he was not left facing an “insurmountable” challenge after a frustrating opening round of the 87th Masters.

By Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent, Augusta
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST- 2 min read

McIlroy made history as he gave what is believed to be the first in-play interview at Augusta National as he played the ninth hole, but could only produce a level-par 72 to lie seven shots off the lead.

“I’m probably two or three shots behind how I’d like to be, considering how I played,” McIlroy said.

"I missed a couple of tee shots left on 7 and 17 that I sort of got penalized for, like an untidy bogey on 3, a three-putt on 11.

Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
"Stuff like that, you know, it's not disastrous, but I just need to sort of tidy it all up.

“I think, if I had gotten the most out of my round, I would have shot 68 or 69. So (I’m) a few shots back, but nothing that’s not insurmountable.

“I think I can go out there and give myself plenty of chances and play a great round of golf tomorrow and get myself back on that big white scoreboard.”

Asked about the interview with ESPN during his round, McIlroy said: “The club reached out to us last week and just inquired if I would be interested in doing it. I did it a couple weeks ago at the Match Play.

“It definitely feels a little less intrusive with the earpiece rather than someone right up next to you with the microphone like they’ve been doing in Europe for a couple of years.

“I thought it would be a cool thing to do. I did it in Austin and didn’t feel like it took me out of my rhythm in any way or made me think about things too much.

“So it’s nice to provide the audience at home a little bit more insight into what’s going on out here.

“I think with the previous chairman, he definitely brought things forward. Then I think since chairman Ridley has come along, he’s really tried to push the envelope as well.

“So I think Augusta have a great balance of blending that history and that tradition but also making sure we’re keeping up with the times, I guess.”

