Rory McIlroy has urged rules officials to apply “common sense” after his group received a slow play warning during the first round of the Irish Open on Thursday at the K Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Northern Ireland star, who was paired with Thriston Lawrence and Kristoffer Reitan, expressed his frustration after being timed during his opening round at the Kildare venue.

McIlroy finished with a one-under 71, five shots behind Spain's Nacho Elvira before the afternoon players teed off, after bogeying two of his last three holes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In all honesty, I felt a little rushed out there for the last 12 holes," McIlroy told reporters. “We got put on the clock pretty early, and then the first official went away and then we were put on the clock for the last three holes to try to make time up.

Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the 9th on day one of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open at The K Club, Ireland. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

“It's hard because you feel a bit rushed, you're playing some tough holes and our group has to deal with a lot more than any other group on the course [because of the huge galleries watching McIlroy, who is the tournament’s top draw].

“So it's understandable that we lose time and I feel like any time I either come back to Europe or I play in some of these like one, two, three in the world type groups, we're always put on the clock for that reason.

“I got a little frustrated the last few holes because I feel like it always happens and I don't think they use sort of common sense in terms of... well of course we're going to lose ground because we're going to have to wait on crowds and wait on the two camera crews that are out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's just a lot more going on with our group than any of the other groups on the course, and sometimes I feel like they have to give us a little bit of leeway and use a bit of common sense.”

The Masters champion ended a mixed round with five birdies and four bogeys.

McIlroy added: “Ball-striking wise, I thought I was pretty good today.

“Around the greens for the most part I was good, but I missed a couple of mid-range putts towards the end to save par and then that one at the last for birdie.

"I hit decent putts. I'm just hitting edges so hopefully I can get it going tomorrow and shoot a low one."