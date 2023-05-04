Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy during yesterday’s first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club in North Carolina.

The trio stepped aside after being sanctioned for joining rival LIV Golf, thus rendering them ineligible for inclusion when the match against the United States begins in Rome in September.

Yesterday, Westwood spoke out against the European Tour following the controversy, seemingly closing the door on any hope of a return in the future.

And McIlroy said: “I think it’s a shame that you’ve got the highest points score ever in the Ryder Cup and two guys that when they look back on their career, that’s probably going to be at least a big chunk of their legacy is the roles that they have played in the Ryder Cup for Europe.

“For those three guys to not captain Europe one day, it’s a shame. But as the DP World Tour said in their statement, at the end of the day that was their choice and they knew that these were potentially going to be the consequences of those choices and of those actions and here we are.

“Yeah, it’s certainly a shame.”

McIlroy yesterday opened his push for a fourth Wells Fargo Championship title triumph with a three-under-par 68 at Quail Hollow.

His round featured four birdies to sit two behind the early clubhouse leaders.

Europe’s captain, Luke Donald, echoed McIlroy’s sentiments and said he is sad that the three will not be available to represent the side.

Donald, who will lead the Europe team as they seek to win the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2018, felt sorry that the situation had come to this.

“It’s sad we’ve got to this point but this was always a possibility,” Donald told BBC Sport. “I played with all three and they’ve been stalwarts of, and given a lot to, both the Ryder Cup and European Tour.

“I have a little more clarity now.

"I know they’re not an option to play in, or be any part of my team.

"It is a shame. They’ve got a lot of history when it comes to the Ryder Cup.