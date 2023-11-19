Rory McIlroy has warned his rivals that he has no intention of slowing down after lifting a fifth Race to Dubai title, predicting another “good eight to ten years” of competing at the top.

Adding to victories in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2022, the Northern Irishman collected yet another Harry Vardon Trophy with one week to spare following a stellar 2023 season in which he won two Rolex Series events, secured three top-ten finishes in Major Championships and missed just one cut on the DP World Tour.

It puts him third on the all-time Race to Dubai winners list – one short of Seve Ballesteros and three behind Colin Montgomerie – and success banked the Holywood native a multi-million pound payout.

"I've still got a little bit left in the tank," he told the European Tour website after his final round at the DP World Tour Championship. "I think I've still got a good eight to ten years left in me where I can play at the top, top level.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the Race to Dubai trophy on the 18th green during Day Four of the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 19, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

"I'd like to think that I'm going to challenge, at least try to get past Seve and then sort of try to get past Monty as well.

"But it's certainly a goal of mine for the rest of my career to do something like that. It would mean a lot to me.

"I think it shows my consistency year-to-year. I think over the last ten years, I think I've won eight season-long titles between America and between here, so it just shows my level of consistency.

"I said to Harry (Diamond, caddie) on the last green, there's a few guys that are able to beat me sort of one week or the next week but I don't think there's a lot of people that can beat me throughout the entire season.

"It's just about trying to be a little more clinical when I get to those weeks where I have chances to win.