Rory McIlroy admits he’s “looking forward to the challenge” of trying to win a second Irish Open title at Royal County Down this weekend after another solid round on Friday put him amongst the contenders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from Thursday’s three-under par, McIlroy shot a one-under 70 on his second trek around the stunning course with the highlight undoubtedly an eagle at the first hole while he also birdied the 15th – bogeys at five and 14 ultimately halting further progress up the leaderboard in Newcastle.

This has already been a much more successful homecoming for the world number three, who missed the cut at the 2015 Irish Open, which was held on the same course, and he suffered the exact same fate at the Open Championship in 2019 at Royal Portrush – the last time he played a competitive round in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than staying onsite at the Slieve Donard Hotel, the 35-year-old is sleeping in his own bed about an hour away from the course and that, combined with playing alongside countryman Tom McKibbin and having friend Harry Diamond as caddie, is helping get the best out of McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy greets fans during day two of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down in Newcastle, County Down. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

"I would have liked to have taken advantage of the easier conditions this morning,” reflected McIlroy. “Those first nine holes, you're not going to see it playing easier.

"To play level par was disappointing but I played okay on the way in. It was just a matter of making sure I was here for the weekend and give myself a chance.

"It’s sort of job done for the first two days and now I turn my attention to the weekend. That's where it will sort of tighten up, and depending on the conditions, I think the course will only get tougher from here. I’m looking forward to the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I always play my best when I'm having fun and staying relaxed. It's easy playing with Tom, with Harry on the bag – the three of us go back a long way. It's easy to stay relaxed and have fun.