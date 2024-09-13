Rory McIlroy 'looking forward to the challenge' of trying to win second Irish Open title after another solid round at Royal County Down

By Johnny Morton
Published 13th Sep 2024, 16:52 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 16:53 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Rory McIlroy admits he’s “looking forward to the challenge” of trying to win a second Irish Open title at Royal County Down this weekend after another solid round on Friday put him amongst the contenders.

Following on from Thursday’s three-under par, McIlroy shot a one-under 70 on his second trek around the stunning course with the highlight undoubtedly an eagle at the first hole while he also birdied the 15th – bogeys at five and 14 ultimately halting further progress up the leaderboard in Newcastle.

This has already been a much more successful homecoming for the world number three, who missed the cut at the 2015 Irish Open, which was held on the same course, and he suffered the exact same fate at the Open Championship in 2019 at Royal Portrush – the last time he played a competitive round in Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rather than staying onsite at the Slieve Donard Hotel, the 35-year-old is sleeping in his own bed about an hour away from the course and that, combined with playing alongside countryman Tom McKibbin and having friend Harry Diamond as caddie, is helping get the best out of McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy greets fans during day two of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down in Newcastle, County Down. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.placeholder image
Rory McIlroy greets fans during day two of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down in Newcastle, County Down. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

"I would have liked to have taken advantage of the easier conditions this morning,” reflected McIlroy. “Those first nine holes, you're not going to see it playing easier.

"To play level par was disappointing but I played okay on the way in. It was just a matter of making sure I was here for the weekend and give myself a chance.

"It’s sort of job done for the first two days and now I turn my attention to the weekend. That's where it will sort of tighten up, and depending on the conditions, I think the course will only get tougher from here. I’m looking forward to the challenge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I always play my best when I'm having fun and staying relaxed. It's easy playing with Tom, with Harry on the bag – the three of us go back a long way. It's easy to stay relaxed and have fun.

"It will probably be a little more difficult over the weekend to stay in that frame of mind but I know that's the frame of mind I do need to stay in.”

Related topics:Rory McIlroyNorthern IrelandNewcastleRoyal Portrush

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice