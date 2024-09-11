Rory McIlroy can still vividly recall standing in line awaiting the chance to meet his golfing heroes and secure their signatures as a youngster, and now with the roles reversed upon returning to Northern Ireland for this week’s Irish Open, he’s keen to repay the support shown to him by the next generation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having won four major titles and previously climbed to the top of the world rankings, McIlroy is undoubtedly one of this country’s greatest athletes and with his achievements has amassed a worldwide fanbase which follows his every step.

The 35-year-old was the star attraction at Wednesday’s Pro-Am and thousands more will track his progress around Royal County Down over the coming days with McIlroy playing alongside Tom McKibbin and defending champion Vincent Norrman in the opening two rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing at home is a privilege for McIlroy, but it also brings with it a unique pressure which he hasn’t always been able to handle – he missed the cut the last time the Irish Open was held in Newcastle back in 2015 and again at the 2019 Open Championship in Portrush.

Rory McIlroy with fans during the Amgen Irish Open 2024 Pro-Am at Royal County Down, Newcastle, County Down. PIC: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

"It's a double-edged sword...I get the buzz but also the added pressure of trying to perform at home,” he said. “It's something I've struggled to do in the past - the couple of Irish Opens that I've played in Northern Ireland and the one Open Championship haven't gone so well so it's me trying to relax a bit and try to go about my business like I would any other time of the year.

"It's great to play here but I have to manage my own little world to try and get the best out of myself.”

As McIlroy strolls around the Royal County Down grounds, you can see the awestruck look across the faces of youngsters that one day harbour the same ambitions to make it on the biggest stage, just like their hero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That support and role model status isn’t lost on McIlroy and the world number three admits he wants to provide inspiration for those looking to follow in his footsteps.

"It doesn't seem that long ago that I was one of those kids in that line trying to get an autograph and I know how much it meant to me to get Tiger's (Woods) autograph or Ernie (Els) or Sergio (Garcia),” he added. "I try to make an effort to get to everyone when I come back here because I don't get to play competitive golf back here very often.

"I appreciate the support that I get and to see so many youngsters is great. I try to make sure they know it's appreciated and hopefully I can give them something to aspire towards if golf is what they want to do."

McIlroy also revealed last week that he’ll team up with Scottie Scheffler to take on LIV Golf duo Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in a made-for-TV contest this December in Las Vegas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wouldn't say it's meant to send a message, it's more we wanted to do something that all golf fans could get excited about,” he said. “You've got the best player in the world, two guys in Bryson and Brooks that have won majors in the last two years and although I haven't done what those guys have done over the last two years, I feel I've been one of the best players in the world and it's a way to show golf fans what could happen going forward.