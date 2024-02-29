Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McIlroy was four shots behind clubhouse leader Chad Ramey after taking advantage of unusually calm conditions on the Palm Beaches course where the wind is typically a factor.

Pre-tournament favourite McIlroy began on the par 5 10th hole and made a birdie before sinking a 24-foot putt for another birdie on the par 3 17th.

The world number two claimed two more birdies at the par 5 18th and third holes before playing a stunning approach shot to the 173-yard sixth to three feet, setting him up for his fifth birdie of the afternoon.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy watches his shot on the third hole during the first round of The Cognizant Classic at PGA National in Florida

McIlroy, who won this tournament in 2012 when it was known as the Honda Classic, recorded his only bogey at the eighth.

The 34-year-old said: “Some good iron shots, some not so good iron shots, so probably going to go and work on that this afternoon.

“I felt like I hit some good putts that just weren’t dropping at the start and then I made a couple on the way in, but overall it’s a solid start.

“I feel like I could have been a little bit better but 67 around this place is never a bad thing.”

McIlroy, who is building towards another Masters title tilt at Augusta National in April, said he would focus on his iron play ahead of today’s second round.

“For the most part I’m missing it to the left and then on the next one I’ll miss it right because I’ll overcompensate; eighth hole I missed it left, ninth hole I missed it right,” he said.

“It’s that left miss with the irons that I’m really trying to rub out, especially the left pints which is where I’m sort of struggling a little bit.

“So I’m going to go and do some practice on that this afternoon and hopefully feel more comfortable tomorrow.”

Ireland’s Shane Lowry also shot a four-under 67 to put himself in early contention after the opening day.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin was tied in 15th and only four shots off the lead on the DP World Tour in South Africa.