McIlroy, who could overtake Scottie Scheffler as world number one with a victory this week, opened with a two-putt birdie at the first.

He then went close to a second successive birdie but his shot drifted just wide of the target from 10 feet.

McIlroy then found another birdie to move to two under after leaving his approach at the fifth within tap-in range.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy on the third green

At the eighth, the Co Down man was unable to capitalise on a fantastic drive which left him with little more than a flick of a wedge in.

However, his approach did not remain on the green and his third shot rolled 10 feet past the flag before McIlroy holed his putt to stay on two under.

The world number two claimed another birdie at the par-four 10th after his eagle effort raced several feet past the hole, lifting him to three under.

McIlroy, though, could not take advantage of the par-five 11th and his birdie shot looped out from five feet, leaving him to tidy up for par as he remained on three under and four shots off the lead.

A bogey at the 12th dropped him back to two under after he found himself in trouble off the tee.

American Patrick Cantlay set the clubhouse target at seven under with a brilliant opening round 64.

Tiger Woods, competing in a PGA Tour event for the first time this year, made a shank at the last, with his approach to the par-four 18th flashing wildly right and barely advancing 70 yards as his shot finished behind the trees.