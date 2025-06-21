Rory McIlroy will start the Travelers Championship final day tied for eighth after Tommy Fleetwood opened up a three-shot lead to raise hopes of his maiden PGA Tour victory.

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy covered the outward nine in 31 to move to nine under par and put his name high on the leaderboard.

But the Masters champion took six at the par-four 12th and a birdie at the 15th was quickly cancelled out by a dropped shot at the next.

He now sits among a group which includes Scottie Scheffler ahead of his 6.10pm (UK time) closing start.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays a second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Fleetwood fired a flawless 63, including five birdies and an eagle at the par-five 13th, to reach 16 under par, three clear of American pair Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley going into Sunday’s final round at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

It was Fleetwood’s lowest round on the PGA Tour this year – two shots better than his 65 on the final day of the Truist Championship in Philadelphia last month – and just one stroke away from his best ever.

“It (winning) will come down to a bunch of things,” Fleetwood told CBS Sports.

“I haven’t been in contention much at all this year, I’ve been on the outskirts if you like.

“My best finishes have been just outside of being in contention, but like really close. So to put myself there and be in the last group (on Sunday), I’m really happy with that.

“I’ve been here plenty of times, I’m looking forward to it. I’m happy with the work I’ve done and happy I’ve bounced back for the first few days of this tournament from last week (US Open).

“It’s just an amazing opportunity for me to go out and enjoy it, and hopefully it’s our time.”

Fleetwood would be a popular winner as the 34-year-old had the most top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour since 1983 without a win.

That number totals 41 – seven more than the second man, Brett Quigley, on that list – but the elusive victory hovered into sight on a curious day when overnight leaders Scheffler and Justin Thomas went backwards.

World number one Scheffler made a triple bogey seven at the first hole and was strangely out of sorts for most of the day.

Scheffler signed for a double bogey at the eighth and dropped more shots at the fourth and 16th saw him finish with a 72, nine shots adrift of Fleetwood at nine under par.

Thomas went round in 73 with his card wrecked by a quadruple bogey nine at the 13th as he sat 10 shots back at six under.