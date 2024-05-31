Rory McIlroy off RBC Canadian Open pace but Tom McKibbin 'good position' for European title defence
McIlroy finished in a two-over round of 72 to sit tied for 30th after his second round at Hamilton.
Ryan Fox was also on 10-under at the close, with Joel Dahmen next in line on eight-under.
Having enjoyed a bogey-free opening round, McIlroy hit pars yesterday across the first six holes.
However, a bogey on the seventh proved the sole setback before the turn.
He then wrapped up the first four holes of the back stretch with a bogey, par, birdie and bogey before pars heading home.
Another Northern Ireland golfer, Tom McKibbin, has hit the halfway stage of his European Open title defence six behind leader Laurie Canter on a six-under tally in Germany.
McKibbin followed up his 69 on Thursday in Hamburg with a 71 yesterday.
"I’m looking forward to the weekend because I’m in a good position on the leaderboard," he said on the official European Tour website. "Last year has given me confidence where I played well in the final rounds.
"And, hopefully, I can do the same again over the next couple of days.
"The course is playing a lot longer and a lot softer than last year.
"I’m hitting a lot of long-irons into the greens and some of the greens are generating a lot of back spin which is hard to predict."
He opened yesterday five shots back and the situation suffered a double-bogey setback on the opening hole.
However, he hit back with four birdies across a testing day.
"The rain and wind we had earlier in the day made it especially tricky," he said. "It was a very good day.
"It was obviously not the start I wanted with a double-bogey.
"But I battled back very nicely with some sensible golf and I got rewarded for that."
