Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts to his putt on the second green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

​Rory McIlroy hit the clubhouse on Friday trailing leader Robert MacIntyre by eights shot in pursuit of a third RBC Canadian Open title triumph.

​McIlroy finished in a two-over round of 72 to sit tied for 30th after his second round at Hamilton.

Ryan Fox was also on 10-under at the close, with Joel Dahmen next in line on eight-under.

Having enjoyed a bogey-free opening round, McIlroy hit pars yesterday across the first six holes.

However, a bogey on the seventh proved the sole setback before the turn.

He then wrapped up the first four holes of the back stretch with a bogey, par, birdie and bogey before pars heading home.

Another Northern Ireland golfer, Tom McKibbin, has hit the halfway stage of his European Open title defence six behind leader Laurie Canter on a six-under tally in Germany.

McKibbin followed up his 69 on Thursday in Hamburg with a 71 yesterday.

"I’m looking forward to the weekend because I’m in a good position on the leaderboard," he said on the official European Tour website. "Last year has given me confidence where I played well in the final rounds.

"And, hopefully, I can do the same again over the next couple of days.

"The course is playing a lot longer and a lot softer than last year.

"I’m hitting a lot of long-irons into the greens and some of the greens are generating a lot of back spin which is hard to predict."

He opened yesterday five shots back and the situation suffered a double-bogey setback on the opening hole.

However, he hit back with four birdies across a testing day.

"The rain and wind we had earlier in the day made it especially tricky," he said. "It was a very good day.

"It was obviously not the start I wanted with a double-bogey.