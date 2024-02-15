Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy during the Pro-Am prior to The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy returns to the course today at The Genesis Invitational having finished in frustration recently around Pebble Beach as adverse weather wiped out the final round, leaving him 66th overall. His PGA Tour debut disappointment followed on from a runner-up placing and tournament win across Dubai dates.

McIlroy is relishing the Genesis Invitational’s Riviera comforts and challenges – but highlighted the value of time spent with coach Michael Bannon following Pebble Beach to “iron a couple of things out”.

"I had some good time with my coach Michael Bannon last week at home,” said McIlroy on NBC Sports. "We just worked on a couple of simple things I had sort of worked on in the middle of last year and had some success with coming out of the PGA Championship into the summer. I got back to a few basics.

"I was getting a left miss with the driver quite a bit which was quite destructive in the first event in Dubai and then at Pebble Beach as well. So just trying to iron a couple of things out but we did some really good work last week and I feel pretty good going into this week.”

On The Genesis Invitational, McIlroy discussed his enjoyment of the fixture."It's great being back," said McIlroy on NBC Sports. "I didn't really play this tournament a lot at the start of my career and then since, like, 2015 I don't think I've missed it.

"It's one of my favourite stops on tour...love the golf course, love the area. Obviously that Tiger hosts this event makes it even more special.

"A different format this year...not as many guys but still going with a cut which will be interesting to see how that plays out on Friday.

"Excited to be back - I think if you ask most of the guys here this would be one of their favourite courses on tour. So I think everyone wants to be back and nice to see some blue skies for a change.

"The three player-hosted invitationals are a little different than the other signature events that don't have a cut.

"So it'll just be interesting to see how many guys are actually here for the weekend...with this short a field and having a cut. It's going to be interesting to see how that all plays out on Friday night which, hopefully, will be another storyline for the event.”

McIlroy has a packed programme planned to aid his latest push for major glory.

"I feel like I just play better when I play a lot...I think my game's sharper, I think I think better around the golf course,” he told NBC Sports when asked about the plan. "Sometimes this part of the season is quite stop-start for me...so week on, week off, week on. But I wanted to get into a run of events, especially going into that major season.

"It's a little different than what I've done previous few years but I'm excited to play. I'm a professional golfer, it's what I do and it's nice to stay busy...so looking forward to the next few weeks."