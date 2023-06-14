Northern Ireland’s McIlroy will partner Brooks Koepka in the first two rounds of the year’s third major, along with former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

The four-time major winner won the US Open at Congressional in 2011 but is part of the vast majority of the field to never play the course at the 123rd staging of the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday the world number three was listed as starting a solo practice round at 6.45am local time, during which time he did speak to the Golf Channel about his on-course strategy.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy on the first hole during a practice round prior to the 123rd US Open

McIlroy said: “It gives you room off the tee. I think every shot gives you room but if you miss it it’s very, very penal.

“It’s an unusual golf course, the way it’s laid out as well.

“You’ve got five par threes, three par fives and the driveable par-four sixth, so for me it’s like ‘Can I get nine good tee shots away?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I can get nine good tee shots away, keep sixes off my card, I think that really is the key to this place.”

World number three McIlroy enters the US Open having posted a third consecutive top-10 finish on the PGA Tour at the RBC Canadian Open.

"I would say I'm building towards something," McIlroy told Sky Sports this week. “I sort of pieced it together around Oak Hill (US PGA) and did okay, but the last two performances - minus the two Sundays - have been really big steps of progress and it's just about trying to build on that."

He added on Sky Sports: "It's great to have your name on a trophy like this (US Open).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It (2011) does feel like a lifetime ago and I honestly think it's the best week of ball-striking I've ever had."

Tee-off times for Northern Ireland’s McIlroy and amateur Matthew McClean (UK times) today and tomorrow:

FIRST ROUND: 16:35 – Ryan Fox, Matthew McClean, Seamus Power; 21:54 - Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy.