McIlroy recorded an eagle and six birdies in an opening six-under-par 64 at The Renaissance Club that left him three shots off the lead held by South Korea's Ben An, whose flawless 61 equalled the course record.

"It's a really good start," McIlroy said. "I've not had particularly great results around this course the last couple of times but I feel like my game is definitely in better shape now.

"I feel like I'm coming in here playing really good golf, producing good results and getting myself in contention and I'm just really trying to do the same things and adapt to the different conditions we're going to face over the next couple of weeks."

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays his second shot on the eighth hole during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Next week is, of course, the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where McIlroy won the third of his four major titles nine years ago.

"My mind is pretty much on this week," the 34-year-old added. "I've got myself off to a great start and I would love to win the Scottish Open.

"That's a massive deal in its own right and what that could give me going into the summer... look we've got the Open Championship next week but thinking ahead to FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai and all that, it's an important week.

"I'm focused on this week but it's great that by playing this week I should be getting a little bit more prepared for links golf again next week as well.

"I didn't touch my clubs for 10 days after the Travelers but I've got some really good feelings in my swing that I think are quite consistent and even if I do take a bit of time away I feel really comfortable getting back into it.