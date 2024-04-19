Rory McIlroy produces bogey-free second round to stay in title contention at RBC Heritage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Irishman posted birdie on his first hole before following it up with two more at 12 and 15 in his score of 68, which followed up a first round four-under at Hilton Head yesterday.

Current clubhouse leaders Tom Hoge, Collin Morikawa and Sepp Straka are all sitting on -11, just four shots ahead of world number two McIlroy.

Speaking to NBC Sports after his first round, McIlroy insists he is embracing the challenge of trying to get better.

Rory McIlroy. PIC: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

"I don't feel like I'm right on top of my game but I'm determined to get on top of it," he explained.

"I'm liking the challenge at the minute and trying to figure it out.

"I think it's just the iron play.

"I'm hitting the ball pretty good off the tee and I see signs that the iron play is getting a little bit better but it's just not like Ludvig (Aberg) who is in complete control of his game at the minute.

"I just need to get a little bit more in control and if I do that, then I'm going to be a bit more sure of myself and make more committed swings.

"At the minute, it's a process but I'm working at it."