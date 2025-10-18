Rory McIlroy will carry a 10-under tally into the final day’s play on his first India appearance, following a third-round 69 in Delhi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Keita Nakajima completing his DP World India Championship round on 17-under as the live leader, McIlroy accepted a shot at the title may prove out of reach to cap his debut in the country – but the Masters champion still set a Sunday target “to shoot a low one”.

Five birdies and a bogey proved the story of his third day as he told media “I'd say I'm probably two shots too far behind to have a realistic chance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The course played pretty similar to the first two days...not that there was much wind the first two days, but there's even less today,” said McIlroy as he followed up back-to-back scores of 69. “I think the scoring is pretty good, I think people are getting used to the golf course, taking advantage of the holes that they should.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (right) greets Indian Special Olympics athlete Ranveer Singh Saini on day three of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club. (Photo by Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

"I played okay today, I felt like I could have been a lot better...I missed a lot of putts, missed a lot of chances.

"The course is playing - you put the ball in play, you're going to have a lot of chances at birdies.”

When asked to evaluate his chances of glory, McIlroy accepted “still quite a bit back, depending on how the guys play the back nine” as he returned home with a number of players still on the course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I'd imagine that if I shoot a low one tomorrow I could post a score and see what happens,” he continued. “But I'd say I'm probably two shots too far behind to have a realistic chance.

"But I could go out and shoot a low one tomorrow."

McIlroy also highlighted his late progress as cause for optimism towards Sunday ambitions to “at least give the guys up ahead something to think about”.

“I finished the round off pretty well again...made a couple birdies coming in,” he said. “Felt like I missed a lot of putts today, I gave myself a lot of chances and felt like I squandered a few.

"I should probably be a few shots better than I am but another solid day and, hopefully, a low one tomorrow and post a score and at least give the guys up ahead something to think about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy – on his first tournament appearance since helping Team Europe to Ryder Cup glory – discussed earlier this week before the start of play in Delhi how he is relishing the fresh challenge.

He said: “I’m excited to play a golf tournament in a place that I’ve never played before.