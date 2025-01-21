Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory McIlroy has confirmed his Irish Open ambitions for 2025 after reflecting on last year’s ‘unforgettable’ Royal County Down experience.

McIlroy lost out by a single stroke to Rasmus Højgaard in Newcastle, having held a two-shot lead with four holes to play.

With The K Club preparing to host next across September 4-7, McIlroy declared himself “excited” for the future Amgen Irish Open challenge as he recalled the home support in 2024.

"The scenes at Royal County Down last year were unforgettable,” said McIlroy. “While I unfortunately came up just short that week, the roars walking down the 18th hole and the energy from the crowd will stay with me forever.”

Rory McIlroy on his way to 2016 success in the Irish Open at The K Club. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

McIlroy, a four-time major winner, has special memories of the County Kildare venue having producing a superb birdie-par-eagle finish in 2016 for his first professional victory across Ireland.

“Playing in the Irish Open, in front of your home fans, is always a special experience,” said McIlroy. “Growing up as a kid, I have so many great memories of going to the Irish Open, soaking up the atmosphere and hoping to catch a glimpse of some of my favourite players.

“The support the Irish players receive is unmatched.”

McIlroy wrapped up 2024 as Race to Dubai champion for a sixth time and third in succession.

September’s Irish Open will serve as a build-up towards the Ryder Cup in America, with the high-profile tournament hosted by The K Club in 2006.

“The K Club has always been a fantastic venue and I’m sure the fans will be out in force again this year,” he said. “I can’t wait to be a part of it and to share another amazing week with everyone there.”

The Amgen Irish Open forms part of the DP World Tour’s Global Schedule ‘Back 9’ programme of tournaments.

Past Irish Open winners include Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Pádraig Harrington, Jon Rahm, Colin Montgomerie, José María Olazábal, Bernhard Langer and Sam Torrance.