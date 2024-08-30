Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory McIlroy has reflected on another season without adding to his majors haul with the Northern Ireland player saying he feels like he is a ‘distant third’ in the world rankings.

McIlroy is in action at the PGA Tour Championship finale at East Lake in Atlanta, the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Scottie Scheffler held off the chasing pack with a stellar back nine to take a seven-shot lead into the second round over Collin Morikawa, with McIlroy 10 shots off the pace despite an opening-round 69.

“I’m happy with how I hung in there and had a good finish,” McIlroy told Sky Sports.

Rory McIlroy hits his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta

“When I saw Scottie had gotten to 14, I was like, ‘oh, got to try to just hang on to the coattails a little bit’.

“Still feel like I’ve got a chance, and it was nice to finish the way I did.”

The 35-year-old went agonisingly close in his bid to end a 10-year major drought at the US Open at Pinehurst.

Leading by two with five holes remaining, McIlroy bogeyed three of his last four holes, allowing Bryson DeChambeau to take the title by a shot as his quest for a fifth major slipped through his fingers.

“I feel like I’ve played better golf than the results suggest,” McIlroy told golf.com.

“I had a really good chance to win another major. I think I’ve had, you know, a couple of good wins and whatever.”

McIlroy won the Zurich Classic this year with Shane Lowry as his team-mate and also tasted victory at Quail Hollow, where he reeled in Xander Schauffele after producing some of his best golf for some time.

“You know, seeing what Scottie [Scheffler] and Xander [Schauffele] have done this year — I’m third in the world rankings, but I feel like a distant third,” said McIlroy.

“You know, they’ve had great years, and I look at my year compared to them and, I mean, it doesn’t compare.”

McIlroy also felt it was an underwhelming year for professional golf, with the Co Down man revealing he thought more progress would have been made around the merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

“I thought there would have been more progress made, which is unfortunate,” McIlroy said.

“I think at this point, everyone’s just getting bored of it, just getting tired of it. It’s just become a bit of a cloud over golf.

"But a very niche cloud, you know?

“I wish more would have been done, but there doesn’t seem to be a lot of willingness from some people to try to fix it.

“I mean, I was on the wrong end of it, but look at the numbers [TV ratings] that Bryson and I did at Pinehurst,” he said. “That’s what needs to happen.