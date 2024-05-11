Rory McIlroy reflects on ‘decent day’ in Wells Fargo to sit tied second
On Friday he followed up an opening 67 with a 68 to share a position alongside Jason Day on a seven-under tally – with Xander Schauffele extending his lead over the field from three to four shots at 11 under.
McIlroy, starting from the back nine, opened with a birdie over his second round and added another on the 15th during a bogey-free display.
After the turn he ended with birdie success on the eighth.
“Felt like I probably could have squeezed a couple more out of the round, but anytime you can go around this golf course bogey free it’s always going to be a decent day,” said McIlroy, who shot a club-record 61 around Quail Hollow in 2015 then 62 on the way to a first PGA Tour title during 2010.”
He continued, on the PGA Tour.com website: “Anytime you’re playing a golf course where you’ve shot some really low scores, you know that it’s out there.
“The golf course is playing a lot differently this week than it played in 2010 and 2015, but I know if I get it going around here I can make some birdies and chase him down.
“I’ve had so many good memories here, I just feel positive vibes.
“I feel good about myself when I’m walking around here.”
McIlroy has won the Wells Fargo Championship a record three times.
McIlroy and Schauffele will pair up for the third round on Saturday (6.35PM UK time tee-off).
