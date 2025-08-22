Rory McIlroy reveals reason why he hasn't watched Happy Gilmore 2 despite 'amazing experience'

Rory McIlroy insists his full focus will remain on the golf course rather the big screen despite enjoying an “amazing experience” of making his acting debut in Happy Gilmore 2 – and revealed he hasn’t yet watched the Netflix blockbuster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, McIlroy featured in an all-star cast as the famous comedy film returned for a sequel almost 30 years after the original.

The Northern Irishman is one of the most recognisable faces in golf – and the world of sport more generally – after becoming only the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam at The Masters in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy’s profile will only continue to rise after featuring in Happy Gilmore 2, which has broken a number of records, including becoming the most-watched movie in a single week for viewing minutes in the history of Nielsen’s streaming top-10 with 2.9billion.

The cast of Happy Gilmore 2 pictured in New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The movie also pulled in a reported 46.7million viewers during its opening weekend, setting the biggest US debut ever for a Netflix original.

However, McIlroy, who is in action at this week’s Tour Championship, admitted he hasn’t yet watched the film – but he does intend to.

“I haven’t even watched the movie yet because I don’t want to see myself trying to act!" McIlroy told The Running Interview Show with Kate Mackz. “I am going to try and watch it this week maybe but it was an amazing experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Adam Sandler is the best, he’s such a nice guy. He made us feel so comfortable but I am not going to give up my day job anytime soon!

"I think that’s the great thing about being in this position, you get to be in the company of the people that are the best at what they do whether it’s Sandler in acting or whether you admire other sportspeople at the top of their game...(Roger) Federer, (Rafa) Nadal, (Novak) Djokovic.

"To be able to spend a little bit of time with them and even just ask them questions about pressure situations – how did you think, how did you feel, how did you handle adversity?