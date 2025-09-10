Rory McIlroy reveals special major motivation which 'definitely adds something more'

While not requiring any extra motivation to win more major championships after ending an 11-year wait at the Masters, Rory McIlroy admits having caddie – and close friend – Harry Diamond by his side has added “something more” in a pursuit for further glory.

Following McIlroy’s weekend Irish Open triumph, footage emerged of Diamond carrying his bag during a first appearance at the competition 20 years ago when the Holywood native was aged only 16.

McIlroy’s Masters success, which ticked off a career Grand Slam, marked his fifth major, but it was a maiden victory alongside Diamond with the previous four achieved while working with previous caddie JP Fitzgerald.

Diamond, who grew up with McIlroy at Holywood Golf Club, was appointed in 2017 and had been by his side for 15 PGA Tour titles before collecting a first major win.

Rory McIlroy celebrates with caddie Harry Diamond after winning the Masters. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

McIlroy is back in action at the BMW Championship, teeing off at 12:45pm on Thursday alongside Ryder Cup team-mates Shane Lowry and Jon Rahm ahead of the showpiece event in New York later this month.

"Yeah, it is (motivation winning with Diamond),” said McIlroy. “Look, I don't think I need any extra motivation to try to win major championships, but I think doing it with him definitely adds something more and is very special.

“We've done a lot in the game together – we've won Ryder Cups, we've won FedEx Cups, we've won Players Championships, we've won the Masters. We've done a lot in the game.

"It's not like I'm trying to give him new experiences but at the same time last week winning with him on the bag or winning the Masters, that -- you have to ask him, but it certainly means a lot to me that my oldest friend and the guy that I can talk to about anything is there beside me when I'm doing these things.

“You know, even like last week, it was cool seeing the images of us together, him caddie for me 20 years ago at the 2005 Irish Open. Fast forward 20 years, we are still on the course and striding the fairways together.