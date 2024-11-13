Rory McIlroy admits his failure to win the US Open still “stings” as he bids to match Seve Ballesteros by winning a sixth Race to Dubai title

Rory McIlroy admits his failure to win the US Open still “stings” as he bids to match Seve Ballesteros by winning a sixth Race to Dubai title.

Thriston Lawrence is the only player who can prevent McIlroy topping the money list for the third year running by winning the DP World Tour Championship, and even that will not be enough if McIlroy finishes 11th or better in the 50-man field in Dubai.

Equalling the tally of Ballesteros and edging closer to Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight titles would be a fitting reward for a season which has seen McIlroy win three times and record nine other top 10s, but missing out on an overdue fifth major title in June remains a painful memory.

McIlroy looked set to win his first major since 2014 at Pinehurst, but bogeyed three of the last four holes to finish a shot behind Bryson DeChambeau.

“Incredibly consistent again,” McIlroy said when asked to assess his season. “I think I’ve been really proud of that over the last few years.

“But then at the same time, you know, thinking about the ones that got away, I could be sitting up here with a fifth major title and I am not.

“So that stings and that’s something that I have to come to terms with, but at the same time I’ve got plenty more opportunities in the future.

“But I really just tried to focus on the positives this year of consistently performing at the highest level, still having three wins with an opportunity to get a fourth here this week, to win another Race to Dubai title.

“Did I achieve every goal I set for myself this year? Probably not. But I still consider it a successful season.

“You’ve got two guys [Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele] at the top of the world rankings winning majors. Scottie winning a Masters and a Players (Championship) and the Olympics.

“They certainly separated themselves from the pack this year. I’m obviously very aware of that, and it only makes me more motivated to try to emulate what they did this year.”

McIlroy’s stated goal is to become the most successful European player of all time, which – purely in terms of major championship victories – would mean surpassing Harry Vardon’s total of seven.

Nick Faldo is next on the list with six majors and Ballesteros won five, although McIlroy acknowledges the charismatic Spaniard played an immeasurable part in the growth of European golf.

“I am a little too young to remember a lot of Seve’s career and things that he did,” the 35-year-old said.

“Seve is almost like a, not a mythical character to me, but was just a little bit before my time.

“But he was my dad’s favourite player and [with] the immense impact he had on European golf from a Ryder Cup perspective and from what he did for the European Tour, he means a lot to the overall game of golf.