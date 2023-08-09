Rory McIlroy set for seventh Ryder Cup after Team Europe spot is confirmed alongside Jon Rahm by captain Luke Donald

The 34-year-old has played at every Ryder Cup since making his debut in 2010 and contested 28 matches in the biennial event, winning 12, halving four and losing 12, contributing a total points tally of 14.

He was part of the team which won on three consecutive occasions at Celtic Manor in 2010, Medinah in 2012 and Gleneagles in 2014, and again was a key player in victory at Le Golf National in 2018.

The Holywood native has booked his spot alongside Jon Rahm after finishing in the top-10 at three of the four majors in 2023, including second behind US Open champion Wyndham Clark in June.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on on Day Four of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 23, 2023 in Hoylake, England. PIC: Luke Walker/Getty Images

McIlroy picked up his first tournament victory of the calendar year with Genesis Scottish Open success and will make his first appearance since a tied-sixth finish at the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool when he tees off at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Tennessee on Thursday.

He currently sits third in the FedEx Cup – a competition the Northern Irishman won for a third time last year – standings behind Europe teammate Rahm and American rival Scottie Scheffler with the winner set to bank a mammoth $18million.

It’s clear how much the Ryder Cup means to McIlroy and he had already set his targets on regaining the famous trophy, which Europe lost by a margin of 19-9 at Whistling Straits in 2021, straight after his Open run had concluded.

"Confidence is high,” he said. “I'm playing well off the back of a win (in Scotland) and another solid performance.

"I want to try and be right in there and win another FedEx Cup, there's another Race To Dubai to win and the Ryder Cup, which is the most important of them all.

"After what happened at Whistling Straits, personally and for the rest of the team, I don't think we could be more motivated to go to Rome and get that Ryder Cup back.