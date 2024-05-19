Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy walks off the 18th green on the third day of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy will start the PGA Championship’s final day facing the same seven-shot gap as his penultimate round – despite posting four consecutive birdies on Saturday around the Valhalla course.

Having entered the weekend behind leader Xander Schauffele by seven on a five-under tally following rounds of 66 and 71, McIlroy appeared set to steer a path back into contention in search of a fifth major on his return to the Kentucky course a decade after securing number four with that past PGA Championship triumph.

His recovery from a first-hole bogey hit the turn in a 32 thanks to four birdies and as many pars over the rest of the front nine.

Another birdie on the 10th suggested McIlroy was set for some Sunday thrills but bogey blues on the 14th and 16th served to stunt that optimism before a closing birdie left the Northern Ireland ace on three under for the day and an overall eight-under tally for tied 19th.

That left McIlroy signing off his round still trailing Schauffele by seven, with Collin Morikawa sharing top spot also on 15 under.

Ahead of Sunday’s final outing, McIlroy was quoted on the Sky Sports website as stating: "I have to go out there and try to shoot a low one.

"I putted really well on Thursday, and then just the last couple days it's sort of deserted me.

"I need the putter to sort of heat up again...there's certainly another low one in me."

He added: "I really got it going around the turn there to get to four under, and then I had good looks at 11, 12, 13 and 15...and then I made two bogeys.

"There was a seven-hole stretch where the putter just sort of cooled on me.

"Depending on what happens tomorrow, if I look back on the tournament, I may rue that six-hole stretch where I wasn't able to hole any putts."

McIlroy had recently teamed up Ireland’s Shane Lowry to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the latter just missed out on the first 61 in men’s major championship history on Saturday.

In search of a birdie on the 18th to cement his place in the record books, Lowry finished having to accept par in a bogey-free stunning third round of 62 which left him tied fourth on 13 under and one behind Sahith Theegala.

Lowry did, however, secure a spot in the Valhalla roll of honour by hitting the turn in 29 to become the first to break 30 on either leg of the course in any of the four PGA Championships at the venue.