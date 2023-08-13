News you can trust since 1737
Rory McIlroy 'stuck in neutral' but hopes to enter mix on final day of FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy moved up two places into equal sixth, five strokes off the lead, after the third day of the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis.
By PA Sport staff
Published 13th Aug 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read

McIlroy hit a two-under par 68 with six birdies and four bogeys and said he has been stuck in “neutral” but hopes to move into contention on the tournament’s final day.

“Five back going into tomorrow, I feel like I could catch fire and hopefully make a run,” he said.

American Lucas Glover continued his strong form, finishing the third day on top of the leaderboard with England’s Tommy Fleetwood just two strokes behind in third.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 12, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 12, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 12, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Glover shot a four-under par 66 with five birdies and a bogey to keep his lead in the FedEx Cup, with American Taylor Moore just one stroke behind in second after hitting 65.

The 43-year-old said it was a scrappy day but he got “a lot out of what I had”.

“Three months ago if I’d have been mad at 66, or if you told me I’d be mad at 66, I’d say you were crazy,” Glover said.

“Just iron a few things out and wake up tomorrow a little more confident than I am right now and see where we are.”

Fleetwood held on to his spot in outright third with seven birdies and three bogeys as he searches for his first win in America.

