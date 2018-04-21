Rory McIlroy sure he can add to majors tally

Rory McIlroy is confident he can add to his tally of four major titles this season, despite the disappointing end to his bid for Masters glory.

McIlroy began the final round three shots off the lead and closed to within a shot of eventual winner Patrick Reed after two holes, but faded badly with a closing 74 at Augusta National.

And although it was not the collapse of 2011, when he enjoyed a four-shot lead after 54 holes before crashing to a closing 80, the Holywood man has now failed to convert his first four chances to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in winning all four majors.

“I view the Masters as a very positive week,” McIlroy said.

“I put myself in position to win another major, it didn’t quite happen for me but the long list of positives far outweigh the negatives.

“I wish I had put a bit more pressure on Patrick Reed early on in the fourth round, I wasn’t able to do it and that was really it.

“I’ve got three more chances this year (to win a major), my game’s obviously in great shape. I’ve won this year, I’ve given myself a chance at the first major, there’s no reason I can’t go to the other three and give myself three more chances and if I do that I feel like I’ll hopefully add to that tally.”

McIlroy escaped with a par after a wild drive on the first hole of the final round at Augusta and birdied the second after missing from four feet for an eagle, but was left to rue dropped shots on the third and fifth which killed any momentum.

“I’ve been in final groups in majors before and I’ve played well.”

And Michael Hoey’s hopes of a high finish at the Hassan Trophy in Morocco evaporated as a second-round 79 left him one shot short of the cut mark. Hoey was two shots off the pace overnight after firing an opening 69.