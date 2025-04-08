Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory McIlroy will be among the later starters as he bids to win the 89th Masters and complete the career grand slam.

McIlroy, who has won twice ahead of the Masters for the first time in his career, will play alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Ludvig Aberg and American Akshay Bhatia for the first two rounds at Augusta National, teeing off at 13:12 local time (18:12 BST) on Thursday.

Bryson DeChambeau, who edged out McIlroy to win his second US Open title at Pinehurst last year, is in the following group along with Shane Lowry and Hideki Matsuyama, followed by Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark and Tommy Fleetwood.

Two-time winner Scottie Scheffler will begin the defence of his title at 10:15 local time (15:15 BST) in the company of Justin Thomas and US Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy putts on the 13th green during a Masters practice round at Augusta. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

With a field of 95 players, the first group of just two players, Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire, will tee off at 07:40 (12:40 BST).

That follows the traditional honorary starters ceremony in which Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson tee off on the first hole.

On Friday, McIlroy will start – again alongside Aberg and Bhatia – at 9:58 local time (14:58 BST).

McIlroy has vowed to block out the “noise” surrounding his latest push for glory.

The noise has been present ever since McIlroy won the Open Championship in 2014 to get within touching distance of joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in golf’s most exclusive club.

It has grown louder with every unsuccessful attempt to conquer Augusta National and the volume has been turned up another notch in 2025 thanks to McIlroy’s victories in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Players Championship, the first time he has won twice before the year’s first major.

“It’s just narratives. It’s noise,” said McIlroy. “It’s just trying to block out that noise as much as possible. I need to treat this tournament like all the other tournaments that I play throughout the year.

“Look, I understand the narrative and the noise, and there’s a lot of anticipation and build up coming into this tournament each and every year, but I just have to keep my head down and focus on my job.

“It’s been a nice way to start the year with the two victories at Pebble Beach and Sawgrass.

“Had a decent showing last time out when I played in Houston a couple of weeks ago, had a good weekend, and then I’ve had a couple of visits up here, and been very glad to do that, especially with the (bad) weather yesterday (Monday).

“It’s been a really good sort of lead-in to it. Spent a week at home and had Michael Bannon (his coach) over and we were doing some practice and played quite a bit of golf and tried to stay as sharp as I could.