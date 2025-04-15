Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Rory McIlroy, having cemented his place among the sporting greats with milestone Masters success, delivered a message for the next generation to “believe in your dreams”.

​A television audience of millions watched the Northern Ireland favourite sink that decisive play-off putt on Sunday in the Georgia sunshine to secure his first-ever taste of Green Jacket glory at Augusta National, a fifth major and place as only the sixth person to complete golf’s majors grand slam.

Plaudits following his magic moment have discussed the potential for a knighthood, his status as the greatest golfer in European history and being responsible for one of the finest moments ever witnessed in sport.

The weekend triumph marked the end of a personal decade-plus journey for McIlroy in pursuit of a fifth major, having claimed four across 2011 to 2014.

That moment of high emotion at the Masters on Sunday when Rory McIlroy finally won the celebrated tournament. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty)

The significant highs and lows of McIlroy’s life on the course only add to the connection people feel for the 35-year-old home hero with a global fanbase and he reflected on the pain and pride before calling on boys and girls to keep faith “that you can achieve anything you want”.

“I would see a young man that didn't really know a whole lot about the world,” said McIlroy when asked to reflect on the 2011 Masters and his scarring loss of a four-shot lead heading into the final round. “A young man with a lot of learning to do and a lot of growing up to do...maybe I probably didn't understand myself.

"I didn't understand why I got myself in a great position in 2011 and I probably didn't understand why I let it slip in a way...but I think just having a little more self-reflection.

“That experience, going through the hardships of tough losses and all that...I would say to him just stay the course, just keep believing.

"I would say that to any young boy or girl that's listening to this, I've literally made my dreams come true today.

"Believe in your dreams and if you work hard enough and, if you put the effort in, that you can achieve anything you want.”