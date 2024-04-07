Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Ireland player shot a level par 72 in the third round and has slipped further behind Akshay Bhatia after trailing the American by six shots.

The world number two, who has one eye on next week’s Masters at Augusta National, began his round with a double bogey after only recording one bogey during the first two days.

McIlroy birdied his final two holes to reduce the deficit but Bhatia also made birdie on both holes to end his round with an extended advantage as he edged closer to his second PGA victory.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy dropped further behind the leader during the third round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio on Saturday

Bhatia heads into the final round on Sunday with a four-shot lead over fellow American Denny McCarthy in second place at 11-under.

Brendon Todd is trailing behind him by another three shots while Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American Russell Henley sit at five-under.

If Bhatia is to win, it will extend his PGA Tour card and give him the green light to play next week’s Masters.

Bhatia qualified for and made the cut at Torrey Pines, the 2021 US Open, and won last season’s Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.

Aside from that, the 22-year-old has not participated in any other major championships.