Rory McIlroy ten shots off lead at Texas Open after losing ground in third round

Rory McIlroy is ten shots off the lead at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio going into the final round after losing ground on Saturday.
By Sports Desk
Published 7th Apr 2024, 11:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Northern Ireland player shot a level par 72 in the third round and has slipped further behind Akshay Bhatia after trailing the American by six shots.

The world number two, who has one eye on next week’s Masters at Augusta National, began his round with a double bogey after only recording one bogey during the first two days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McIlroy birdied his final two holes to reduce the deficit but Bhatia also made birdie on both holes to end his round with an extended advantage as he edged closer to his second PGA victory.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy dropped further behind the leader during the third round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio on SaturdayNorthern Ireland's Rory McIlroy dropped further behind the leader during the third round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio on Saturday
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy dropped further behind the leader during the third round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio on Saturday

Bhatia heads into the final round on Sunday with a four-shot lead over fellow American Denny McCarthy in second place at 11-under.

Brendon Todd is trailing behind him by another three shots while Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American Russell Henley sit at five-under.

If Bhatia is to win, it will extend his PGA Tour card and give him the green light to play next week’s Masters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bhatia qualified for and made the cut at Torrey Pines, the 2021 US Open, and won last season’s Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.

Aside from that, the 22-year-old has not participated in any other major championships.

Swede Ludvig Aberg sits at six-under in Texas alongside four players who round out the top 10 on the leaderboard with a score of five-under.

Related topics:Rory McIlroyAmericanNorthern IrelandPGAJapan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.