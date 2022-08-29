Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory McIlroy has been praised for his sporting abilities after winning golf’s FedEx Cup for a record third time on Sunday night, but his deeds off the course have also won him plaudits.

The 33-year-old remarkably overturned a six-shot deficit in the final round of the Tour Championship to seal victory.

Tiger Woods commented on the Northern Irish golfer’s win: “Rory starts the week off with a triple bogey, and never gave up, now he’s the champion.”

On Twitter Irish golfer Shane Lowry asked him: “What time is the party?” to which Rory replied: “I’ve got some wine with your name on it”.

The PGA Tour shared a video which saw the new champion take time out to meet up with Kyler Aubrey, a golf fanatic with cerebral palsy.

The pair have struck up a friendship at PGA Tour events and on Sunday night Rory said to Kyler, who speaks via a touch screen tablet: “Kyler, good seeing you this week.

“You need to come here more often. I usually win when you’re here.”

Kyler Aubrey and Rory McIlroy share their delight at the FedEx Cup win

He posed for a photo with Kyler much to the young man’s obvious delight.

It brought a heartwarming reaction on social media.

Aidan McGreevy wrote: “What a hero you are to that lad Rory.

“No money in the world would have bought the happiness you have brought to him.

“Humble even in the event you have just won. Just shows you that the money is not everything in this world.”

Ross Fotheringham said: “What a fantastic ambassador for the game of golf. Well deserved win.

“Remember marshalling at The Belfry when you first played the European Tour. Keep it going young man.”

Mark Nulty commented: “Just shows being nice to people brings you luck.”

After the dramatic win the Holywood golfer, who married former PGA employee Erica Stoll in 2017, also sought out his rival Scottie Sheffler’s parents to apologise for snatching the trophy away from their son.

“I’m sorry,” said Rory as he hugged Scheffler’s father Scott, adding that his son “deserved it” after an “unbelievable year”.